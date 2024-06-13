Missouri governor seeks federal disaster declaration for May storms

Jun. 13—Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to approve a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance to 15 counties in response to severe weather systems that struck the state from May 19 — 27. Those counties include Barry and McDonald in Southwest Missouri.

The storms generated tornadoes, high winds, heavy rain and flooding across southern Missouri, causing significant damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure, according to a statement from Parson.

"The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and local partners have been working tirelessly and in close coordination with FEMA to document damage in the areas impacted by these storms," Parson said in a statement. "Today, we are requesting a federal disaster declaration to further support the affected communities and their recovery efforts. We are confident federal assistance will be forthcoming and greatly appreciate the critical work already being done by local response agencies and many volunteer partners to help Missourians in need."

Joint damage assessments conducted by FEMA, SEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and local officials estimate more than $20 million in emergency response costs and damage to public infrastructure.

Based on the assessments, Parson is asking for federal assistance for Barry, Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Howell, McDonald, Madison, New Madrid, Oregon, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas counties.

If approved, it would allow local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

Parson said in the statement that he is also requesting individual assistance in Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas counties. Of 543 homes assessed in these counties, 171 sustained major damage, and 20 were destroyed.

Individual assistance would allow eligible residents to seek federal assistance for temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles and other qualifying expenses.