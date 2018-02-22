Missouri governor indicted on felony invasion of privacy charge: prosecutor

FILE PHOTO: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens seen at an industrial site in this undated photo from his social media site made available May 30, 2017. Office of the Missouri Governor/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was taken into custody on Thursday after being indicted on a felony invasion of privacy charge in connection with a probe into an extramarital affair and a blackmail allegation involving the Republican politician, officials said.

Kimberly Gardner, the top prosecutor in the city of St. Louis, said in a statement that the indictment involves an incident that took place in the city on March 21, 2015. Greitens' representatives did not immediately return requests for comment, but an attorney for Greitens told USA Today the governor denied the charges and was "absolutely innocent."

Greitens photographed a woman identified as K.S., who was fully or partially nude, without her knowledge or consent in a place where she could expect privacy, according to the indictment and Gardner's spokeswoman Susan Ryan. Greitens subsequently transmitted the image in a way to allow it to be accessible by computer, the indictment said.

Greitens has said that he had an extramarital affair with a woman before his election in November 2016, but has denied he tried to blackmail her to keep it a secret.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Daniel Wallis)