Missouri governor, AG at odds over Kansas federal court case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is taking the fight to his own party after three Republican state senators accused an Olathe, Kansas man of being a shooter in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey used to be Parson’s chief attorney, until Parson appointed him to replace Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the senate in November of 2022.

Now the two are at odds over Bailey’s role in defending three GOP state senators in defamation lawsuits filed against them.

After Bailey announced that his office would represent three Missouri state senators in court, the governor told FOX4 on Thursday that his office’s involvement would be “problematic.”

The lawsuits, filed by Olathe resident Denton Loudermill, say that the three senators misidentified Loudermill as an “illegal alien” and a potential gunman at the Chiefs rally shooting, both claims proved to be false.

“This gentleman did nothing wrong whatsoever other than he went to a parade and he drank beer, and he was Hispanic,” Parson said. “We’re just not going to attack citizens in Missouri or anywhere else just because we think we have the power to do such.”

Bailey first filed to dismiss the suits all together, claiming that the senators have legislative immunity. Bailey’s office then responded to Parson’s statements on Thursday saying that “The state has an interest in ensuring that a remote federal district court isn’t the final say on interpretation of Missouri law.”

Loudermill’s attorney, LaRonna Lassiter Saunders, is still skeptical of Bailey’s offices’ involvement.

“If you start a precedent like this, that’s what’s going to be followed. And so, the Missouri attorney general might want to keep that in mind. Because essentially, you’re using taxpayer dollars to fund personal lawsuits, in my opinion,” she said.

