Missouri GOP governor candidate given 'honorary 1-year membership' to join KKK, suit says

A Republican nominee who appeared on the unofficial ballot to become Missouri's governor appeared in photos with Ku Klux Klan members and a burning cross, and admitted in court documents to receiving an "honorary one-year membership" to join the white supremacist group.

Darrell Leon McClanahan III will be removed from the ballot as a Republican candidate in the upcoming August primary after photos surfaced of the politician associating with KKK members, according to the Missouri Republican Party.

"The Missouri Republican Party has been made aware that Darrell Leon McClanahan III filed for Governor as a Republican despite his affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, which fundamentally contradicts our party's values and platform," the political party said in a post on X on Thursday. "We have begun the process of having Mr. McClanahan removed from the ballot as a Republican candidate."

The Missouri Republican Party has been made aware that Darrell Leon McClanahan III filed for Governor as a Republican despite his affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, which fundamentally contradicts our party's values and platform. We have begun the process of having Mr. McClanahan… — Missouri GOP (@MissouriGOP) February 29, 2024

The photos, which show McClanahan with KKK leaders doing a Nazi salute in front of a burning cross and standing next to a man wearing a white robe and hood, were further explained by the wannabe governor in court documents from a lawsuit he filed in 2023 against the Anti-Defamation League.

"McClanahan was provided an honorary one-year membership," according to court documents in the suit filed in federal court in Maryland against over an article written in 2022. "However, (McClanahan) never pursued an active role in that membership and never participated in their activities."

In addition to confirming the proposed membership from the KKK's Knight's Party, McClanahan described himself in court documents as a "pro-white man, horseman, politician (and) political prisoner-activist who is dedicated to traditional Christian values."

McClanahan admits to being in pictures

Former Missouri Rep. Shamed Dogan, a Republican, posted the pictures of McClanahan on Wednesday on X after the Missouri Republican Party posted about the first day of candidate filing.

"I just learned the candidate listed first on our primary ballot for Governor is a cross-burning KKK member who ran for US Senate 2 years ago and freely admits his KKK membership & white supremacist beliefs," Dogan said in the post.

Hey @MissouriGOP I just learned the candidate listed first on our primary ballot for Governor is a cross-burning KKK member who ran for US Senate 2 years ago and freely admits his KKK membership & white supremacist beliefs. https://t.co/AZTGrAl7X0 pic.twitter.com/z7ilIo5k4d — Shamed Dogan (@ShamedDoganMO) February 29, 2024

When the St. Louis Riverfront Times contacted McClanahan about the pictures' legitimacy and questioned if he was in them, the politician said: “It's an invisible empire. Yes, it's me.”

McClanahan then denied being a member of the KKK, the Riverfront Times reported. "No I am not and I have never been," he told the outlet.

McClanahan later sent the Riverfront Times a statement, primarily addressing Dogan.

“Shamed Dogan, I would like to respectfully request that you cease and desist from making defamatory statements about me on the X platform," McClanahan's statement read. "Your statement about me being a cross-burning KKK member and white supremacist is false and damaging to my reputation.”

Missouri GOP condemns McClanahan's 'affiliation'

The Missouri Republican Party not only is in the process of removing McClanahan from the primary ballot, but they also condemned "his affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan."

"We condemn any association with hate groups and are taking immediate action to rectify this situation," the party said in its post on X. "Our party upholds respect for all individuals, and we're dedicated to addressing any challenges to these principles decisively."

The party said 279 Republicans officially filed to run for office, according to an X post shared Tuesday.

On the first day of candidate filing, we had 279 Republicans officially file to run for office! Help us keep Missouri RED by donating to the Missouri Republican Party at the link here: https://t.co/RDYSJcktmA pic.twitter.com/GmwbqHT6cE — Missouri GOP (@MissouriGOP) February 28, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missouri GOP governor candidate given 'honorary' 1-year KKK membership