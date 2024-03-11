Missouri girl in critical condition after teen brutally assaulted her near high school

A Missouri girl is in critical condition and the teen accused of sending her to the hospital after slamming her head into the pavement near their high school has been arrested.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department responded to a fight in progress at an intersection near Hazelwood East High School on Friday.

Responding officers found a juvenile female suffering a "severe head injury." The girl was transported to an area hospital where she remains in "critical condition," St. Louis County police told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Police arrested a 15-year-old female suspect on Saturday. She’s currently being held by St. Louis County Family Court on assault charges.

Friday's brawl took place near the intersection of Norgate and Claudine drives, which is near Hazelwood East High School.

Video footage of the incident shows a fight breaking out among a group of young people. One of the girls, who is Black, pulls another one, who appears to be White, to the ground before wailing on her and slamming her skull into the pavement. The victim can be seen lying on the ground in shock as the bedlam continues around her.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Hazelwood School District for comment. The district told FOX 2 in a statement: "It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt."

"Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved, and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need," HSD said in a statement.

"We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.





