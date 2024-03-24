Missouri Democrats head to polls for Presidential Primary

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Democrats gathered at the polls, today, to choose their next presidential candidate.

The Democratic presidential primary was today, with polls opening at 8:00 a.m and closing at noon.

PREVIOUS: Missouri Democrats prepare for primary: What you need to know

Six candidates were on today’s ballot.

They were current President Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Stephen Lyons, Armando Perez-Serrato, Marianne Williamson, and Jason Palmer.

Nine designated voting locations were assigned to each county in southwest Missouri.

Jasper Mills Anderson Center was one of the Jasper County locations.

That’s where we caught up with Missouri resident Logan Allgood, who says it’s important to get out and make your voice heard.

“If you look at what’s happening around the world, rated a lot of places. You don’t have a voice and where you live. And in the United States, it’s one of our constitutional rights that we can make our voice heard and we can have a change. We can make change in our democracy by doing that. So, I think it’s really important – and I always try to vote as much as I can,” said Logan Allgood, Missouri Resident.

“It does matter, it does count. Their vote does count. It is very important – and it’s very important for everyone to get out and vote and really every single election there is. So, we got the municipals election coming up – and really, it’s important for every election,” said Karen Riley, Jasper County Democratic Central Committee Chair.

Voting results will be announced on March 28.

