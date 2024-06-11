Missouri death row inmate loses clemency bid, says his legal team hasn’t ‘been representing me at all’

Missouri is set to carry out its second execution of the year Tuesday evening after Gov. Mike Parson rejected a death row inmate’s clemency petition, which the condemned man had also expressed frustration over.

“I don’t feel like they’ve been representing me at all,” David Hosier, 69, said of his legal team in a recent phone call from the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Hosier, who is set to die by lethal injection, has long maintained his innocence in the murders of a Jefferson City couple, Angela and Rodney Gilpin, in 2009.

A 19-page clemency petition notes childhood trauma from the murder of his own father as a mitigating factor in Hosier’s case. Hosier’s father, Glen Hosier, was an Indiana state trooper who was killed in the line of duty when Hosier was 16. But Hosier said he disagrees with the angle his lawyers took to plead for clemency.

“Fifty-three years ago, my dad was killed,” he said. “I told them I didn’t want any of that used. It doesn’t have anything to do with this case.”

Instead, Hosier wanted his lawyers to focus on the lack of DNA evidence at the scene of the crime.

His legal team didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Hosier has admitted that before the murder, he was having an affair with Gilpin, who was married during their romantic relationship.

“I had been seeing a married woman who was separated from her husband,” Hosier said, “and she went back with her husband.”

Gilpin ended the relationship with Hosier and reconciled with her husband, according to court documents. Prosecutors say Hosier then broke into their apartment and killed her and her husband.

Prosecutors painted Hosier as a scorned ex-lover who was out for revenge, saying Gilpin’s purse contained an application for a protective order against Hosier, as well as a document saying she was afraid Hosier might shoot her and her husband.

After the bodies were discovered, Hozier was arrested in Oklahoma, where law enforcement recovered 15 firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, a bulletproof vest and a knife from his car. According to court documents, all of the guns were loaded except for a World War II-era machine gun, which prosecutors pointed to as the murder weapon.

There was also an incriminating note in the front seat of Hosier’s car that said: “If you are going with someone do not lie to them. ... Be honest with them if there is something wrong. If you do not this could happen to you. People do not like being f----d with, and after so much s--t they can go off the deep end.”

Hosier has claimed his innocence. He has said that he wasn’t fleeing to Oklahoma but that he liked going for long drives to clear his mind and often took his guns with him because he hunted, as well as for caution because, he said, his landlord would go into his apartment when he wasn’t home.

“I know two people were killed. I know I got blamed for it,” he said. “I know that they have no witnesses that can place me at this crime. Nobody saw anything that happened. So there’s no witnesses to say, ‘He did it.’ They have no fingerprints to tie me to this crime. They have no DNA that ties me to this crime.”

Hosier rejected a plea deal taking capital punishment off the table if he admitted guilt. The Missouri Supreme Court upheld his conviction in 2019.

He said his lawyers missed a filing date for his appeal, and no further appeals are pending in his case.

While Reps. Cori Bush and Emmanuel Cleaver, both D-Mo., had urged Parson, a Republican, to stop the execution, Parson declined the request Monday.

“Ms. Angela Gilpin had her life stolen by David Hosier because he could not accept it when she ended their romantic involvement. He displays no remorse for his senseless violence,” Parson said in a statement. “For these heinous acts, Hosier earned maximum punishment under the law.”

In a series of interviews from his prison, the first conducted shortly after he received an execution date, Hosier went through a series of emotions, from indignation to tears. In an interview last week, he was winded and short of breath. Last month, he had been moved from the prison to a hospital where he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which causes a highly irregular pulse rate.

“I will maintain that till the day they stick a needle in my arm and kill me. I’ll still be innocent, even though I’m dead,” he said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com