Missouri AG demands documents from Kansas City mayor after X account post about Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker

The attorney general of Missouri is demanding information about the circumstances of a post shared on the X social media platform by the official city of Kansas City account that stated Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's city of residence.

The post, since deleted, stated, "Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee’s Summit.”

The city's account later posted a message saying, "We apologies (sic) for the previous post. It was shared in error."

In a press release, Missouri AG Andrew Bailey said the post appeared to be in "retaliation" for controversial remarks Butker made during a commencement speech at Benedictine College earlier this week.

Bailey also posted to X directly, stating he believed Butker had been “doxxed” for “daring to express his religious beliefs.” "Doxxing" is an internet term for sharing someone's personal information, which can include addresses and phone numbers, without their permission.

“Missourians of faith deserve to know why Kansas City officials decided to attack Mr. Butker for his deeply held religious beliefs,” Bailey said in the release. “My office will not tolerate religious discrimination from City officials."

He said the post appeared to violate the Missouri Human Rights Act, which prohibits actions taken based on someone's religious belief.

"The mayor needs to immediately turn over his office’s communications relating to this post,” he said.

A spokesperson for Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Butker's remarks, which included telling female graduates to embrace their “vocation” as a “homemaker” as well as criticisms of the LGBTQ community and President Biden for his stance on abortion, drew a response by the National Football League, which told People Magazine his views did not represent the league's.

But Butker has been swiftly embraced by religious conservative figures, including Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who posted an undated photo to X of himself sitting down with the kicker and the caption, "Never more proud to call Harrison Butker my friend."

Conservative media outlets have also rallied around Butker, with The Federalist, National Review and The Blaze publishing articles arguing Butker was right about his views about women.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com