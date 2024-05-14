Mississippi's contradiction: Professing Christian values while legislating discrimination

In Mississippi, a new chapter in the state’s notorious history of discrimination is unfolding. The recent revival and swift passage of an anti-transgender bathroom bill through the House and Senate highlight a disturbing pattern.

This bill, which prohibits transgender individuals from using bathrooms, locker rooms, and dormitories that align with their gender identity, is not just a legislative action — it's a blatant reflection of a deep-seated prejudice that contradicts the so-called Christian values often touted by its proponents.

As a Black gay man hailing from Mississippi, I stand in solidarity with the transgender community against this oppressive legislation. It’s crucial to examine the glaring hypocrisy of lawmakers who claim to operate under Christian ethics. The Christian doctrine, central to the lives of many in Mississippi, preaches love, acceptance and compassion. Yet, this bill and similar measures are starkly devoid of these principles, choosing exclusion and discrimination instead.

Duvalier Malone

This legislation forces us to question: What kind of Christian values condone the marginalization of any of God's children? It's time for Mississippi to confront its reflection in the mirror — a reflection marred by historical injustices that continue to manifest in various forms. The state has an enduring legacy of discrimination, whether based on race, sexuality or gender identity. Yet, instead of progressing toward inclusivity and equality, Mississippi legislators seem determined to repeat the mistakes of the past.

By focusing on divisive issues like this bathroom bill, Mississippi lawmakers are neglecting urgent problems that could genuinely improve the state’s standing. Rep. Jeffrey Hulum III pointed out the absurdity of prioritizing national political trends over local advancements. It's baffling that with so many opportunities to enhance the welfare of all Mississippians, energy is wasted on legislating hate.

The supporters of this bill argue that they are protecting women and children. However, this narrative is a thinly veiled excuse to ostracize and endanger transgender individuals, who are far more likely to be victims of violence and discrimination than perpetrators. Anja Baker and others may believe they are safeguarding resources for women. However, in reality, they are participating in a game of identity politics that only harms vulnerable populations.

Let us not be fooled. This bill isn't about protection — it's about control. Control over bodies that differ control over how people identify and control over who gets to participate fully in public life. By allowing people to sue over the use of gender-affirming facilities but protecting institutions from liability, Mississippi is setting a dangerous precedent that encourages discrimination and absolves itself of consequences.

It's particularly disheartening to see such measures in a state where many pride themselves on their faith. How can we claim to embody the love of God when we enact laws that do nothing but propagate fear and exclusion? This is not the Christianity I know. This is not the Mississippi I believe we can be.

I urge all Mississippians to reflect on the direction in which the state is headed. Are we going to continue down a path marked by exclusion and intolerance? Or will we choose a future where all are welcome, respected and loved? As a native of this state, as human beings, we have a moral obligation to oppose legislation that seeks to marginalize any member of our community.

To the lawmakers of Mississippi: It’s time to truly live up to the Christian values you so fervently profess. Love thy neighbor as thyself, do unto others as you would have them do unto you — these are not just words to be recited but commands to be lived out.

Mississippi should not be the state that champions discrimination. Mississippi should be the state that upholds the dignity and rights of every individual. Mississippi should truly show what it means to embody Christian love and compassion.

Let's stand together, not apart, and affirm that in Mississippi, there’s room at the table for everyone — regardless of gender identity. Let this moment be our call to action. Let's demand change, not just in legislation but in hearts and minds across the state.

— Duvalier Malone is the author of "Those Who Give A Damn: A Manual for Making a Difference," a motivational speaker, community activist, and CEO of Duvalier Malone Enterprises, a global consulting firm. He lives in Washington, D.C.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi's contradiction: Professing Christian values while legislating discrimination