Mississippi universities "efficiency" would be studied under Senate bill

While a bill that would close three of Mississippi's colleges will not make it out of the Senate Colleges and University Committee this year, another bill that would study the viability of those public schools has made it out of the committee.

On Monday, the Senate committee moved Senate Bill 2725, which would establish a taskforce made up of several appointees and lawmakers to study the "efficiency and effectiveness" of the state's eight public schools in regard to enrollment, graduation rates and how many students actually stay in the state after they leave college.

"We had hearings earlier this year where we were looking at things, and we now have a lot of data and information that was presented and that was about the enrollment cliff that we're seeing across the country, and how that would impact our Mississippi universities," UC Chair and bill sponsor Sen. Nicole Boud, R-Oxford, told the committee Monday at the Mississippi Capitol. "We've seen declining enrollments at smaller universities, we've seen increasing enrollments at some of our other universities. This would give us an opportunity to look at that over the summer with the task force."

Mississippi State Sen. Nicole Boyd, R-Oxford

The taskforce, dubbed the Mississippi University System Efficiency Taskforce, will also ascertain what each school is facing in regard to demographic shifts and nationwide enrollment cliffs, which could represent a lower number of young adults going to college because of declining birthrates throughout the early 2000s.

As for the taskforce, it would be comprised of Senate Appropriations, Universities and Colleges and Finance Committee chairmen or their designees, as well as House chairmen from Colleges and Universities, Ways and Means and the Appropriations committees. Other members include the director of the University Research Center and state economist, and three people with an undergraduate degree from a regional college, historically Black college or university and a research school, and they would be appointed by the governor.

During the meeting, Boyd also told committee members that she did not intend to bring out Senate Bill 2726, which would designate the Institutions of Higher Learning to choose three state colleges to close by 2028.

Bill sponsor John Polk, who also serves on the Universities and Colleges Committee, previously told reporters he simply wanted to start a conversation.

"Please everyone get that message out," Polk said. "The chair has killed my bill. That way, I can sleep at night."

Senate Bill 2725 will now be taken up by the full Senate for a vote on the floor.

