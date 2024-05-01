Mississippi student arrested for allegedly stabbing another at high school in Cleveland

Law enforcement officials arrested an 18-year-old student for allegedly stabbing another student at a high school in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Police Department issued a Tuesday press release via social media stating the incident occurred around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday on the campus of Cleveland Central High School.

In the press release, Cleveland Police Chief Dudley Tribble identified the 18-year-old as Jamarion Dumas. Dumas was detained by school resource officers and other school district administrators, Tribble said.

Tribble said after an investigation was conducted, Dumas was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault.

The press release continued on stating Dumas was “…transported and booked at the Cleveland Police Department, he was given an initial appearance before a Cleveland Municipal Court judge, at which time bond was set at $100,000.”

This case will be turned over to the Bolivar County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

More on: Body recovered from Pearl River in Jackson, police say

Cleveland School District issued the following statement in a Tuesday press release:

“I want to assure you that our school safety and security offices, along with School Resource Officers, city police, school and district administrators were on sight and promptly handled the situation. It is crucial to emphasize that this was an isolated incident involving those specific students, no other students were involved. Please rest assured we take student safety extremely seriously and misconduct will not be tolerated at any of our school campuses," said Lisa Bramuchi, superintendent of the Cleveland School District.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Student arrested for allegedly stabbing at high school in Cleveland