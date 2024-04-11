Mississippi Senate passes judicial redistricting plan

The Mississippi Senate on Wednesday made last-minute changes to a bill aimed at redistricting the state's circuit and chancery court districts, leaving some districts with fewer judges than they have now, and others being absorbed or moved.

Before the vote Wednesday in the Mississippi State Capitol, Judiciary A Chairman Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, and a team of lawmakers had redistricted the state's court districts, leaving chancery districts with 55 judge seats, three more than now, and circuit districts with 54, a loss of one judge seat. Now, there are an even split of 55 judges in both chancery and circuit court districts.

The state is required by law to redistrict the courts five years following a United States Census survey, which was last done in 2020. If lawmakers do not redraw the districts, it will be left up to the Mississippi Supreme Court's supreme justice to redraw the map.

Wiggins said the goal of the redistricting was to make sure that most districts ended up with at least two chancery and two circuit court judges with a set average of cases per judge, while also making sure that caseloads remained consistent across the state. Since the current districts were put in place, Wiggins said some judges were handling as few as 87 cases per year while others were handling as many as 1,718 cases.

"The committee has spent a lot of time looking at this, the data," Wiggins said. "We had tremendous deviations in caseload and population, and in the amendment, you will notice … we got to about 100,000 to 110,000 (people) within the districts. When the data first was presented, we had certain districts that had as low as 40,000 people. We had other districts that were as high as 240,000. Those have been brought more in line."

Wiggins added that the changes made to the state's districts were done this year so that when district attorneys and judges come up for reelection in 2027, they will have had a chance to know what races they will be running in.

Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, gestures to medical doctors present in the Mississippi Senate on March 28 as he speaks about a Medicaid expansion bill at the state capitol in Jackson. On Wednesday, the Senate passed a bill to redraw judicial districts in Mississippi.

"The citizens deserve an efficient and a fair access to their courts," Wiggins said of the Senate plan. "The reality is that not by anybody's individual fault, it's just the way the system has been over decades, that we have not had that (fair access)."

Chancery court typically deals with estate, custody and constitutional issues while circuit courts primarily take up civil and criminal cases.

What changes with judicial districts in the Senate plan?

Districts that lost judges in the new Senate plan are circuit district four, which was relocated from Leflore, Sunflower and Washington counties to DeSoto County and chancery district three, which lost DeSoto County and District four was moved from the West coast of the state to Forrest and Perry counties, to name a few.

Additionally, several districts in the Delta and Southwest Mississippi were moved or absorbed, which will result in fewer judges and district attorneys in the overall area. Those included chancery district 17-1 and 2, which were combined, going from Wilkinson to Claiborne County. In the circuit courts, District 11-1, 2 and 3 were combined into one, and that district also absorbed District 4, which was relocated from three counties in the Delta to DeSoto County.

Those changes in particular drew concern and criticisms from both Democratic and third-party advocacy groups in Jackson.

Sen. Derrick Simmon, D-Greenville told the Clarion Ledger the plan that came before the Senate would greatly reduce Black representation in the courts and leave the Delta region with less district attorneys and judges to handle cases. Simmons specifically noted that while the region has experienced a declining population, it often handles more serious criminal cases than other areas of the state.

The American Civil Liberties Union similarly put out a statement earlier this week, stating the plan would greatly reduce Black representation in the state's judicial system.

"The Senate plan completely missed the mark," the statement read. "Despite the growth of Mississippi’s Black population, the proposal, inserted in House Bill 722, would greatly reduce opportunities for Black voters to elect circuit court judges and district attorneys of their choice. The Senate’s plan would significantly alter the judiciary in the Mississippi Delta and southwest portion of the state, even changing the composition of some circuit districts in a way that reduces Black voting strength. While the Delta and SW Mississippi are indeed losing residents, the overall Black population has grown in Mississippi, while the White population has shrunk."

Simmons even introduced an amendment to the bill that would have kept the districts as they are, leaving the state with the current model until possibly 2035.

"A lot of senators in this room believe this train is moving too fast," Simmons said. "There is no one really opposed the boundaries of the existing judicial districts. I’m quite sure if you have heard from your District Attorneys and judges, whether they are Chancellors or Circuit Court judges, they are not opposed with their current judicial districts."

However, the amendment failed.

Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, also voiced opposition to the redistricting, stating that he has communicated with several district attorneys and judges who are confused about the redrawing of judicial districts.

"We don’t want to be saved; we want to be left in our overworked, overburdened capacity," Bryan said. "Why on Earth has there been this obsession of somehow doing something in the First Circuit District and First Chancery (District)?”

Wiggins responded to many of those concerns by saying that districts were redrawn based on criteria such as changing populations, caseloads and shifting demographics, noting that even his own district was redrawn.

“While one area may be thrilled, another isn’t," he said.

HB 722 now goes back the House, which can either concur with the changes the Senate made or vote to invite conference, where a group of lawmakers from both chambers will try to iron out a final version of the bill. The deadline for committees to finalize conference reports is May 2.

