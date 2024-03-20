Mississippi Secretary of State: beware of misleading mailers

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office issued a warning about misleading mailers targeting the business community.

According to a press release, misleading mailers distributed by third-party entities urging annual report filings are targeting businesses, especially LLCs.

“Under Mississippi law, all limited liability companies operating in Mississippi are required to file an Annual Report with the Secretary of State,” the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website explained.

Officials said the “mailers typically request a fee and appear to be official government correspondence.” Domestic LLC owners can file annual reports on the Secretary of State’s website at no cost.

To file an annual report, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.

Businesses may report deceptive or misleading solicitations to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office or the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

