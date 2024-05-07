Mississippi River dredging pipeline construction to begin near Wabasha

May 6—ST. PAUL, Minn. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and its contractor, LS Marine, Inc., from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, will begin work on a dredging pipeline near Wabasha on May 13.

The Corps of Engineers is building the 6,200-foot pipeline from the Reads Landing Island River Sand Placement Site along the Mississippi River to the Corps-owned Wabasha Gravel Pit on the north side of Wabasha. Additional work includes a 70-foot bridge over Brewery Creek.

The pipeline will follow the historic rail corridor from the river's edge to the sand placement site. This same pipeline alignment has been used in the past, most recently in 2017.

The construction is expected to be complete by the end of the summer. Once complete, the pipeline will help the Corps of Engineers move sand more efficiently from the two locations while reducing truck traffic within the community.

The Corps awarded the nearly $2.7 million contract to LS Marine on Sept. 29, 2023. An environmental review was completed on July 26, 2022.

Although no traffic delays are anticipated during construction, the Corps asks that caution be used when traveling near the construction site.