Mississippi receives its highest education ranking yet in national report. Governor reacts

The Mississippi Department of Education announced Monday that the state saw its highest education ranking yet, according to the latest Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Book.

The 2024 Kids Count Data Book ranked Mississippi’s education as 30th in the United States, which is an improvement from the state ranking 32nd last year and 39th in 2022.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the 2024 Kids Count Data Book is a 50-state report of recent household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation that analyzes how children and families are faring.

Mississippi Gov. Reeves' statement

Gov. Tate Reeves released the following statement Tuesday on the state reaching an all-time high education ranking in the Kids Count national report.

"This is another history-making moment for Mississippi,” Reeves said in the statement. “We have more work to do, but the fact that we’re 30th in the entire nation for education proves how much momentum we have in the classroom. Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to provide students with the tools they need to lead fulfilling lives and secure high-paying careers in our state. Congratulations to Mississippi's parents, teachers, and students for once again making history."

Other Mississippi rankings

In addition to education, the 2024 Kids Count Data Book also examines economic well-being, health, and family and community factors for each state, providing an assessment of 16 factors impacting a child’s overall well-being.

Despite showing progress in half of the 16 indicators, the state ranked 50th in economic well-being, health, and family and community. The state also ranked 49th in overall well-being.

Children’s Foundation of Mississippi recommendations

Based on the data from this year’s Kids Count Data Book and outcomes from current programming, the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi suggested the following recommendations:

Expand access to intensive tutoring for students who are behind in their classes and missing academic milestones. Research has shown the most effective tutoring is in person, high dosage, and tied directly to the school.

Increase access to dual-enrollment and dual-credit courses in high school.

Expand the availability of mental health professionals who offer services to children and youth, especially in underserved communities, which include schools.

Continue to support equitable broadband access.

