Mississippi receives its highest education ranking ever of 30th in U.S.

JACKSON — Mississippi improved its education ranking to 30th in the nation — the state’s highest ranking ever and a significant rise from a decade ago — according to the 2024 Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Book released Monday, June 10.

The Kids Count Data Book ranked Mississippi 32nd in 2023 and 39th in 2022. The state ranked 48th in education in 2014 and has experienced continued improvement since then.

The 2024 Kids Count Data Book is a 50-state report of recent household data that analyzes how children and families are faring. Each year, the Data Book presents national and state data from 16 indicators in four domains — economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors — and ranks the states according to how children are doing. Mississippi ranks 49th in overall child well-being and has shown progress in half of the 16 indicators.

The 2024 report also examines the unprecedented national declines in student math and reading proficiency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown’s effect on education. Kids Count ranks education by measuring pre-K enrollment, fourth-grade reading skills, eighth-grade math proficiency and the high school graduation rate.

Lee County School District (LCSD) Superintendent of Eduction Coke Magee told the Daily Journal that LCSD had seen improvement across those same metrics over the course of the last decade. In part, that was down to the current state accountability model’s metrics more closely matching national metrics, pushing state educators to focus on areas that might affect national rankings, Magee said. Ultimately, the change comes down to the work educators are doing on the ground.

“Those achievements are directly related to the professionalism, the passion, the hard work and dedication of our teachers in the classroom, the leaders on our campuses … and the support that we get from our communities,” Magee said. “Education has always been important to our communities in Northeast Mississippi.”

In a release, Mississippi Interim Superintendent of Education Raymond Morgigno touted “strong policies” and “dedicated, effective educators” to the state’s improvement.

“The progress of our students has made the state a national leader in improving academic outcomes,” Morgigno said. “While the pandemic disrupted student learning, state and federal funds helped our schools provide additional academic support to help our students exceed pre-pandemic achievement levels.”

The Children’s Foundation of Mississippi has released the 2024 Mississippi Kids Count Factbook to determine opportunities for improving outcomes for all Mississippi children.

“Despite the state’s overall ranking of 49, we are encouraged that Mississippi ranks 30th in education,” said Linda Southward, executive director of the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi. “While there is room for improvement in specific indicators, most notably among eighth graders who are not proficient in math, we are pleased to note that the consistent increased investment in Pre-K is better preparing students for kindergarten.

Southward noted how the percentage of Mississippi’s high school students not graduating on time had improved as well. In 2021-22, 12% of Mississippi’s high school students didn’t graduate on time, compared to 15% in the reporting period before that.

“It all goes back to the teacher in the classroom,” Magee said. “Every time.”

Daily Journal education reporter Addie Davis contributed to this story.