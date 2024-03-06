Mississippi primary: What to know

Voters may be wondering who's on the ballot in the Mississippi Primary Election, where to vote and how to make sure you're registered.

When is the Mississippi Primary?

Primary election day is March 12. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All absentee votes must be postmarked on or before the March 12 primary election date.

How many delegates does Mississippi have?

Mississippi has 40 delegates.

Democratic primary: Who's on the ballot?

Incumbent President Joe Biden is unopposed in the Mississippi primary, according to a sample ballot on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.

Ty Pinkins is unopposed in the race for United States Senate.

Dianne Black and Michael Williams are the ballot for United State House of Representatives District 1.

Incumbent Rep. Bennie Thompson will face whoever wins in the Republican primary in the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 2.

Craig Elliot Raybon is unopposed in the U.S. House of Representatives District 4 primary race and will face the winner of the Republican primary.

Republican primary: Who's on the ballot?

Candidates still in the race whose names appear on the ballot are former President Donald J. Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Two former presidential candidates appear on the ballot, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The candidates for the U.S. Senate are incumbent Sen. Roger Wicker, Ghannon Burton, and Dan Eubanks.

In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1, Rep. Trent Kelly is unopposed in the primary this year, but he will be competing against whoever wins the Democratic Primary.

In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives District 2, Republican candidates are Ronald Eller, Andrew S. Smith and Taylor Turcotte.

In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives District 3, incumbent Rep. Michael Guest is unopposed, but will face a Democratic challenger in November.

In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives District 4, incumbent Rep. Mike Ezell will face three challengers, Carl Boyanton and Michael McGill.

Where do I vote?

Mississippians can find more information on how and where to vote and sample ballots on the "elections and voting" portal on the Mississippi Secretary of State's website.

To find your polling place, visit the "my election day" tab.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi primary: What to Know