Mississippi primary in DeSoto County: Who's on the ballot & how to find your polling place

Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 12, for primary elections.

In DeSoto County, voters will cast their ballots in these races: U.S. president, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District.

From polling locations to voter registration, candidates and ballots, here's everything you need to know about voting in DeSoto County in the primaries.

When are the Mississippi primary elections?

The primaries for both the Democrat and Republican parties are March 12. It comes exactly one week after Super Tuesday, during which 15 states and one U.S. territory held elections.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. March 12.

Mississippi voters will head to the polls on March 12 for primary elections.

Who is on the ballot in DeSoto County?

DeSoto County voters face a mix of contested and uncontested races. (You can find a sample ballot here.)

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

The candidates on the Republican ballot for president are:

Ron DeSantis

Nikki R. Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

While Haley, DeSantis and Ramaswamy have dropped out, they previously met the filing requirements and will still appear on the ballot.

President Joseph R. Biden is the sole nominee on the Democratic primary ballot in DeSoto County.

U.S. SENATE PRIMARIES

The Republican candidates for U.S. Senate are:

Ghannon Burton

Dan Eubanks

Roger F. Wicker (the incumbent)

The lone Democratic candidate for Senate is Ty Pinkins.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The Democratic candidates for Mississippi's 1st Congressional District are:

Dianne Dodson Black

Bronco Williams

Incumbent Rep. Trent Kelly is the lone candidate in the Republican primary.

Where do I vote in DeSoto County?

Residents can use this website, which has a map with polling locations. Enter an address, and the site will list your precinct.

DESOTO COUNTY NEWS: Secret Service honors three DeSoto County detectives for being among top examiners in US

How do I check if I'm registered to vote in Mississippi?

Voters can visit this website to make sure they're still registered to vote.

What elections are coming to DeSoto County after the primaries?

If the primaries go into a runoff vote, that will be held April 2.

The final Mississippi election for DeSoto County residents in 2024 is the Nov. 5 general election. The voter registration deadline for that election is Oct. 5.

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Where to vote, who's on ballot in DeSoto Co. for MS primary election