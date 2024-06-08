Mississippi man, woman arrested in Santa Rosa County on counterfeit charges

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and woman from Mississippi were arrested in Santa Rosa County on Thursday after deputies conducted a traffic stop, according to the SRC Sheriff’s Office.

An SRCSO Facebook post said deputies made a traffic stop on a 2015 Mercedes after the driver reportedly had a window tint violation on Interstate 10 westbound.

(Photo courtesy of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

Deputies reportedly smelled “a narcotic odor,” which prompted a probable cause search.

During the search, deputies reportedly found 12 pairs of AirPods, eight Apple watches, nine iPhones, 15 Pro Max cellphones, seven iPads and two MacBook Pro laptop computers.

(Photo courtesy of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

“The total retail value of the actual Apple items is $19,610.81,” the post said.

Patrick Carlos Chattman, 38, of Wiggins, Mississippi, is charged with possession of counterfeit goods between $2,500 and $20,000, which is a third-degree felony; possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick Carlos Chattman, left, and Alize Keosha Jordan, right (Photo courtesy of the Santa Rosa County Jail View).

Alize Keosha Jordan, 28, of Wiggins, Mississippi, is charged with possession of counterfeit goods between $2,500 and $20,000.

