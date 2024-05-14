A Mississippi man wanted in connection with a triple shooting that left his mother and two sisters dead was fatally shot during a gunfight with state troopers in Arizona, authorities said Monday.

Authorities in Ridgeland, north of Jackson, discovered the women’s bodies at a home on Mother’s Day, Police Chief Brian Myers said in an email.

Police believe they were fatally shot in the house Saturday, he said.

Myers identified the victims as Ida Thomas Welch, 76; Vicky Renee Welch, 56; and Crystal Lynn Welch, 42. They were found after family members requested a welfare check, he said.

Mississippi man whose mom and sisters were found dead on Mother's Day is killed in Arizona gunfight (Google Maps)

Police obtained an arrest warrant alleging murder for Ida Welch’s son, Ivory James Welch III, Myers said.

Ivory Welch fled the state and was found Monday by state troopers in Arizona, Myers said. He was fatally shot after he opened fire on the troopers, Myers said.

A spokesman for the Arizona Public Safety Department said only that a trooper was involved in a shooting in Greenlee County, near the New Mexico line. The department planned to release more information Monday afternoon, he said.

Additional details about the shooting or a possible motive weren't immediately available.

In a statement, the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi said Crystal Welch was the president of its board of directors. She had been in the role since last year.

"I just cannot process today’s news," Executive Director Jarvis Dortch said in a statement. "She was always asking what more she could do to support our team and our work. Our staff and board will forever be grateful for her commitment to equality and justice. Her passion for life, infectious spirit and enthusiasm will be missed."

