Mississippi law enforcement officials on the state's efforts in LA-MS abduction, killing

Mississippi authorities shared with reporters Monday the state's collaborative efforts in the Louisiana abduction case that ended with one 4-year-old girl found dead in Mississippi.

The announcement came during a Monday press conference at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety headquarters.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said with the help of state, federal and local law enforcements in and across the state, authorities were able to bring suspects closer to justice.

"We're blessed in this state to have law enforcement that's been working together (and) improving relationships over the last four years. I know that when an incident like this occurs, we all come together to solve these types of crimes," Tindell said.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade speaks of the cooperative efforts of both Mississippi and Louisiana law enforcement and a determination to prosecute Daniel Callihan, 36, and his alleged accomplice, 32-year-old Victoria Cox during a news conference in Jackson on Monday. Callihan and Cox are in custody for the killing of 35-year-old Callie Brunett in Tangipahoa Parish, La., and the abduction of her daughters Erin Brunett, 4, and Jalie Brunett, 6. Jalie Burnett was found alive, but the body of Erin Brunett was found in a wooded area of south Jackson.

Daniel Callihan, 36, of Tangipahoa Parish, is accused of abducting 4-year-old Erin Brunett and her 6-year-old sister Jalie Brunnet from their Loranger, Louisiana, home and bringing them to Mississippi.

According to authorities, both girls were found in the woods near the 3900 block of Boozier Drive in South Jackson — more than 120 miles away from Loranger. Police said Jalie was found alive, but Erin was found dead.

Callihan is also suspected of killing the girls' 35-year-old mother, Callie Brunett, in Loranger earlier this month. Police identified 32-year-old Victoria Cox as an accomplice to Callihan.

Callihan from MS to LA: Man accused of killing, abducting young girls to be extradited to Louisiana

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said Callihan and Cox are both booked for capital murder and sexual battery. Callihan is expected to be extradited to Louisiana.

"Daniel Callahan and Victoria Cox brought horror and unthinkable terror to the City of Jackson. These individuals were a threat to those kids, which means they were a threat to all of our children. What I saw the woods is something you never want to see as a chief and as a father," Wade said Monday. "We will hold these individual accountable. Let me repeat, we will hold these individuals accountable for their actions."

According to law enforcement officials, authorities are not ruling out if this incident is a part of a broader network of human trafficking due to police finding evidence of small animal cages at the location on Boozier Drive.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks about cooperation with state, local and Louisiana law enforcement regarding the prosecution of Daniel Callihan, 36, and his alleged accomplice, 32-year-old Victoria Cox during a news conference in Jackson on Monday. Callihan and Cox are in custody for the killing of 35-year-old Callie Brunett in Tangipahoa Parish, La., and the abduction of her daughters Erin Brunett, 4, and Jalie Brunett, 6. Jalie Burnett was found alive, but the body Erin Brunett was found in a wooded area of south Jackson.

It's 'imprinted in my head' Jackson police chief observes small cages and small wire enclosures in killing, abduction of young LA girls

Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who was also in attendance, stated "no family should have to endure" what the Brunett family has.

"I know we'll all hold our children a little closer, a little tighter in recent days to come," Fitch said. "Children should never be exploited."

According to law enforcement officials, the following agencies had involvement in this case — the Jackson Police Department, Mississippi Attorney General's Office, U.S. Marshals, Jackson FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office, Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police, NBI; Mississippi Highway Patrol, Rankin County Sheriff's Office, Hind's County Sheriff's Office, Byram PD, Louisiana State Police, Hind's County District Attorney's Office, and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS authorities on LA-MS abduction, killing of young LA girls