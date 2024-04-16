Mississippi lake closed to boating following last week's storms and rain. See where

Following last week's storms and heavy rains, a Yazoo County lake has been closed to boating.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, high water has forced the closure of Wolf Lake, which is located northwest of Yazoo City.

"There's private property around it," said MDWFP Fisheries director Jerry Brown. "It closes to boating due to wave action. It causes erosion and damage to property."

The lake was at 94 feet on the Wolf Lake gauge on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. As of 4 a.m. Tuesday it had dropped to 93.08 feet.

"They'll open it up when it gets down to 91," Brown said.

Until then, the lake will remain closed to boating. Residents of the affected may use boats when necessary according to MDWFP but must operate them at "dead slow" speed leaving no wake.

MS Legislature: Turkey stamps, poaching bills among wildlife legislation still alive

Do you have a story idea? Contact Brian Broom at 601-961-7225 or bbroom@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: High water forces closure of MS Delta lake