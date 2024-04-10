Mississippi House passes transgender restriction bill

Despite objections from Democrats, the Mississippi House of Representatives moved forward a bill Wednesday to define where men and women, regardless of gender identity, can use sex-specific facilities such as public bathrooms and changing rooms.

Senate Bill 2753, dubbed the Safer Act, passed the House after about one hour of debate 80-32, largely along party line.

If approved by the Senate and signed by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, SB 2753 would designate bathrooms, changerooms and other gender specific areas in public buildings be used by people according to their assigned sex at birth. Transgender people who no longer identify with their birth-assigned sex would not be permitted to use those facilities that match their chosen identity.

It would also restrict transgender people to being housed in college dorms with their sex assigned at birth. Public places in Mississippi include government buildings such as court houses, mayors' offices, municipal buildings, state agencies, the Mississippi Capitol and state parks, to name a few.

"Boys will go to boys' bathrooms, girls will go to girls' bathrooms," said Rep. Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, who presented the bill to House lawmakers Wednesday. "Changing facilities will be for boys, and will be for girls."

House Democrats, right, question Rep. Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, over Senate Bill 2753 Wednesday in the House of Representatives in the Mississippi State Capitol. The bill, dubbed the Safer Act, would establish a law designating that restrooms and other sex-specific facilities in public buildings have to be used by men and women whose sex are determined at birth. People can also use unisex restrooms.

However, the bill does include a provision that states if any part of the proposed law is found unconstitutional, they shall be struck from state law and leave the rest of the bill as is.

"We've got a catch all for any type of situation," Hood said.

A transgender person is someone whose gender identity differs from that typically associated with the sex they were assigned at birth. According to Wise Voter, a data and statistics website, about 0.45% of the state's 2.95 million residents identify as transgender, or about 13,000 people. This number may be skewed because some trans people do not reveal their chosen identity because of possible discrimination.

Earlier this year, several trans people and LGBTQ advocates told the Clarion Ledger the move would do nothing but potentially put some transgender people in harms way.

"It would absolutely be a threat to my safety because I am not a man anymore," Leah Davis, a trans woman and University of Mississippi student said. "I'm a woman and to be housed with men would put me in danger of certainly sexual assault, or other types of assault. So ostensibly, the bill is meant to protect cisgendered women, but inevitably, it will put transgender women in harm and transgender men as well."

House Democrats who spoke against the bill Wednesday also had choice words for the legislation.

Rep. Willie Bailey, D-Greenville, called the bill a ridiculous proposition that's only purpose was to play politics.

"Ain't nothing going to make Mississippi safer by doing this act," Bailey said. "In politics, somebody got to have an issue to run on. They used to run on race and color, and then they started running on abortion and now they have to have an issue with transgenders... It won't do diddly squat for you."

Rep. Jeffrey Harness, D-Fayette, agreed, also calling the bill a "mess" that will likely bring forth lawsuits against the state.

Rep. Zakiya Summers, D-Jackson, called the bill a deterrent for people looking to possibly locate in the state on top of restricting the rights of trans people who already live in Mississippi.

"There could be trans people in your family, maybe they could even be going to your church, they could be your neighbors," Summers said. "Why would you want to deny them the space to live the life that they want to live?"

Hood's response? The bill only seeks to make sure that men use men's facilities and women use women's facilities, and that what determines a woman, or a man is decided at birth and no other time.

The bill now heads back to the Senate where lawmakers can agree to concur with any changes made by the House, take it to a conference of lawmakers from both chambers to iron out a final version or let it die without any further action.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

