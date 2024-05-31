Mississippi delegation divided on Trump guilty verdict in NY election interference trial

Even as the news rolled in that Donald Trump was convicted Thursday of 34 counts of falsifying business records, Republican and Democratic officials throughout the nation were posting and releasing statements on the former president.

As for Mississippi's congressional delegation, the only one to call the verdict justice was U.S. House Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Bolton, who serves the second congressional district, which encompasses the Delta and most of the Jackson area.

"Today’s verdict confirms what we have always known: Donald Trump is a criminal who thinks nothing of breaking the law, or our Constitution, to get what he wants," Thompson said in a post to X, previously Twitter. "No one, especially an ex-president, is above the law.”

Thompson also last month filed legislation in the House to remove secret service members from protecting elected officials who are incarcerated.

Read about Thompson's bill Trump Secret Service protection could be removed under Bennie Thompson proposed legislation

However, Thompson's counterparts in the U.S. House and the two Mississippi U.S. senators all questioned the legitimacy of the verdict in the New York court and said the decision should be overturned.

Michael Guest, R-Dist. 3, which encompasses parts of Jackson, said Trump was not given a fair trial.

“Former President Donald Trump was convicted today on charges that were politically motivated and the evidence presented against him did not arise to the level of reasonable doubt," Guest said. "All Americans are entitled to a fair trial brought by an impartial prosecutor. President Trump was not afforded these fundamental protections and his conviction should be overturned.”

Despite the strong words, Guest was among a rare group of Republicans who previously voted to approve a Jan. 6 commission to investigate riots at Congress as lawmakers were voting to approve the 2020 presidential election results.

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a press conference after being found guilty over hush-money charges at Trump Tower in New York City on May 31, 2024. After his verdict was given, all of the Mississippi delegation of congressmen and senators gave statements on the court and Trump. (Credit: Angela Weiss, AFP via Getty Images)

Trent Kelly, who has represented District 1 since 2016, said the court's decision was a political step away from democracy itself.

“The verdict against President Trump is a travesty," Kelly said. "This action moves us closer to less than a democracy. This political prosecution is a mockery of the American Constitution, and a miscarriage of justice.”

Dist. 4 U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Pascagoula, also called for the Trump decision to be overturned.

"Today’s verdict, and this entire trial was based in politics, not the law," he said. "The Biden Administration and their allies continue to weaponize our justice system against their political enemies. I look forward to seeing this ridiculous, partisan verdict quickly appealed and overturned."

Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Brookhaven also took to supporting the former president on X, previously known as Twitter, shortly after the verdict was announced.

Hyde-Smith reposted a statement from Senate Republicans, saying the trial was a political weapon designed to make Trump lose the presidential election come November. In her repost, she said, "truth" while pointing to the statement.

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Pontotoc, in agreement with his Republican colleagues, said the trial was practically a sham.

“This prosecution has been an outrageous perversion of our system of justice," he said in a written statement. "Unless reversed, it could set a disturbing precedent in which our courts are weaponized by one party against the other. Today is a dark day for the rule of law.”

Read more about state GOP New state GOP chair hopes to work on expanding party foothold in Mississippi

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Trump guilty verdict gets reaction from Mississippi delegation