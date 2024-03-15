Mississippi Coast pet groomer accused of animal cruelty has been arrested again

A Mississippi Coast pet groomer charged last month with animal cruelty was arrested again Thursday for violating terms of probation set after she was sentenced for a burglary in 2017, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office said.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections arrested Nichole Ann Anderson, 36, according to Jackson County inmate records.

Anderson owns Sandi’s Pet Grooming Too in Gautier. Police arrested her in February on five animal cruelty charges after two dogs died in her care and three other animals were injured, Gautier Police Chief David Bever said last month.

Anderson was on probation for a July 2016 burglary when she was arrested on those charges, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Marcia Hill said. Anderson was indicted in 2017 and later sentenced to 10 years for seven counts of commercial burglary, Hill said.

Anderson and man from Biloxi broke in at Love My Pets, a dog grooming shop in Ocean Springs, on July 23, 2016, police told the Sun Herald that year. Surveillance video showed the pair stole an unspecified amount of cash, police said.

Anderson’s latest arrest came after a dog in her care died after being mauled by another dog, Bever said. Another dog was hit by a car while in her care, and two other dogs and one cat were injured while being groomed, Bever said. Police did not provide further details last month on how those injuries occurred.

Police also charged Anderson with two counts of false pretense because she had been boarding animals without a permit, Bever said.

Police, animal control and Gautier city officials first responded Feb. 1 to Anderson’s U.S. 90 location and announced the next day they would close the business over city code violations.

In a Facebook post before her Feb. 16 arrest, Anderson said she had been investigated for animal cruelty but released from police custody without charges.

“The reason for this attack on my business,” she wrote, “was a personal attack against me, from someone with a personal vendetta against me, not business related at all.”

Her bond was set on Feb. 20 at $5,000 for each of the five animal cruelty charges, Hill said. Anderson had since been released on bond, Hill said.

Jackson County inmate records listed Anderson as not bondable on Friday.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a message left Friday.