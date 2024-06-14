Mississippi Coast parents arrested after bringing dead infant to hospital, police say

Authorities charged Biloxi parents with child abuse on Thursday after police said the couple brought a deceased infant to the hospital.

Summer Rose Hill, 20, and Takavian Keivon Gibbs, 21, arrived about 1 p.m. to Merit Health Hospital with a deceased 5-month-old, Biloxi police said in a news release Thursday night.

Authorities called the death “suspicious” and said an initial examination by medical staff showed the infant had “multiple injuries consistent with abuse.”

Police booked the couple late Thursday into the Harrison County jail.

Hill and Gibbs each face one count of child abuse. They are held on $500,000 bonds issued by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

A death investigation is ongoing. Police said additional charges are possible.

Biloxi Police ask anyone with information on the death to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898 or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.