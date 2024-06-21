Mississippi Coast man dead after shooting in D’Iberville, police say. What we know

A D’Iberville man died of a gunshot wound Thursday night, but it is unclear what led to the shooting or who shot the man, and no charges have been filed, police said in a news release Friday.

Alton Eugene Parker, 53, of D’Iberville died in the 11000 block of Gorenflo Road of a single gunshot wound, police said.

Police first responded to the area at 8:20 p.m. Thursday and said they found Parker lying dead in the driveway.

Minutes before the gunshot on Gorenflo Road, police said an officer responded to an unrelated incident near Rodriquez Street and Automall Parkway.

A witness said he was driving down Rodriguez Street when a blue truck stopped beside him and began to threaten him, according to the news release.

Parker appeared to be in that truck.

The witness told police a person inside the blue truck fired two shots toward his vehicle, but neither the man or vehicle was hit.

The two incidents are unrelated, but Parker arrived at Gorenflo Road in the same blue truck, police said

Parker arrived at the residence with a gun and “and displayed it in a threatening manner when the shooting occurred,” police said in the news release.

Investigators found that Parker had threatened the homeowner in the past and the two had an ongoing dispute, according to the release.

Police said they brought in “several individuals,” including the homeowner, for questioning but had made no arrests as of Friday.