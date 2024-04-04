Mississippi Children's Museum reveals plans for expansion of educational programs

Mississippi Children's Museum announced the expansion of educational and workforce development programs during a Thursday press conference.

The museum revealed plans for the expansion of two new features: "The City Lab and The Nest."

The City Lab will be an interactive STEAM exhibit gallery where educators and students will receive hands-on training in digital technologies and computer science. The Nest will serve as a resource center for current and upcoming educators both from urban and rural school districts to access "high-quality instructional materials" through in-person and digital networking.

Susan Garrard, president of Mississippi Children’s Museum, said the two new programs will function under "The LIFT" program. Garrard said the "learn, inspire, fulfill and teach" project aims to provide educators and students in Mississippi with resources and training to reach "new heights."

“Through programs such as The LIFT, we are doing more than providing activities for children to do in the here and now we are setting them up to be successful adults,” Garrard said. “We have a chance to make a lasting impact on the lives of Mississippians for decades to come, and we are excited to begin the next chapter of this important work."

Susan Garrard, president and CEO of the Mississippi Children’s Museum, speaks about an initiative between the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the museum called “Reach out and Read” during a news conference at the state Capitol in Jackson on Thursday. The program will provide books to more than 30 medical clinics throughout the state to hand out to children during wellness checkups. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, listens.

More on: K-12 education, Medicaid legislation still on table in Mississippi

The Mississippi Children’s Museum is also expanding its after-school program, which currently serves more than 130 students in Jackson and Meridian, to include programs such as architecture, coding and art.

These announcements come after the museum was named one of the top three children's museums in the United States by USA Today in February 2024.

“We are truly honored to be named one of the best children’s museums in the country,” Garrard said. “Not only are we dedicated to making sure our museum remains a top tourist destination, but we are expanding our focus on education, outreach and workforce development.

"The Mississippi Children’s Museum is an incredible place for children to play, but it is so much more than that. We are continuing to grow and invest in the future generations of Mississippians by providing top-of-the line educational opportunities for students and teachers alike through The LIFT program."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS Children's Museum expands educational program