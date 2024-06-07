Mississippi asst. police chief charged with domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Assistant Police Chief of Coldwater, Mississippi, was arrested in Tunica County Thursday evening.

Walter French, 40, was booked into Tunica County Jail at 6:22 p.m. French has been charged with simple domestic violence.

David Swift not guilty of murder; mistrial declared on manslaughter charge

Details regarding the investigation have not been released at this time.

The Coldwater Police Department confirmed French’s employment and said he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Jail records state that French was released at 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.