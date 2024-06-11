Mississippi, Alabama doctors help save teen's life after shark attacks in Florida

One Mississippi doctor worked with a team of others on a Florida beach over the weekend to save an Alabama teen's life after she was attacked by a shark.

Dr. Mohammad Ali, an interventional radiologist with Baptist Medical Group in Jackson, was vacationing at Rosemary Beach, Florida, when a shark attacked two Birmingham-area teens Friday. Ali and Dr. Ryan Forbess of Orange Beach (Alabama) Family Medicine, were among those whose efforts helped save 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin, who was seriously injured during the attack. One of Lulu's friends also was bitten by the shark, but did not sustain major injuries from the attack.

“It was amazing,” Forbess said in a Facebook post. “Kind of just it was God’s will that everyone was there to help at the same time.”

South Walton Fire District has re-opened the beaches after two shark attacks injured three women on Friday

'I made it': Teen wakes up in Pensacola's Sacred Heart after Walton County shark attack

Two men pulled the teen from the water. Ali and Forbess "were boogie boarding with their family and noticed a commotion and blood in the water not far from them," Mississippi Baptist Medical Center said in a Facebook post. "After getting their own family from the water, both physicians rushed to help. Dr. Ali noticed the severity of the injuries and applied a tourniquet to her upper leg and hand while the other physician and emergency personnel also assisted."

Lulu was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital, where she underwent surgery, her mother Ann Gribbin wrote on CaringBridge.

Florida: Mother of shark attack victim shares her story on social media and shares recovery process

"This was a first big step," Ann Gribbin wrote. "Once she was settled, her first words to us were, 'I made it.'

"I am eternally grateful for the three surgeons and all the nursing staff and doctors here at this hospital who saved Lulu," she added. "I am grateful for the doctors and nurses on the beach that day."

Ann Gribbin said her daughter had her right leg amputated to the middle of her thigh, and her hand is missing after the shark bit it off. Lulu Gribbin likely will need four or five more surgeries to complete the amputations, her mother said in a Pensacola News Journal story.

The teen's condition is improving, her mother said, and Lulu is able to talk.

"Lulu is strong, beautiful, brave and so many more things I can't count," Ann Gribbin wrote. "God has a plan for her, and we will be there to support her every way we can."

Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News and Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal contributed to this report. Lici Beveridge can be reached at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on X @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Dr. Mohammad Ali of Mississippi helps Alabama teen after shark attacks