Mississippi’s 82 counties designated disaster areas due to drought. Help is now available

Farmers throughout Mississippi could soon see financial aid to offset losses resulting from a historic drought last year thanks to a statewide disaster designation from the United States Department of Agriculture.

In 2023, more than 400,000 residents were impacted by lengthy hot conditions and instances where less than average amounts of rainfall dried up crops and the Mississippi River, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack.

Last week, the USDA announced it is designating 82 counties in Mississippi as disaster areas relating to the drought from last year, which will now allow commercial producers, such as farmers, to receive federal aid for material losses such as dead crops or heightened costs to maintain those plants. Common commercial crops in Mississippi include cotton, soybeans and corn.

Eligible counties experienced at least eight consecutive weeks of “drought-severe,” “drought-extreme,” or “drought-exceptional weather,” Vilsack wrote in a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves.

Reeves announced the declaration on his social media platforms.

Farmers who were greatly affected by the drought can receive financial assistance from the Farm Service Agency by way of its emergency loans assistance program.

People wanting to file a claim can do so within the next eight months, and more information related to how to make a claim is available on the FSA website or by contacting a local office.