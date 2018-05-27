On a mission to make Philadelphia the most accessible US city for the arts

Throughout her adult life, Eleanor Childs has been immersed in arts and culture, be it through attending concerts, visiting museums, or facilitating students’ access to such experiences when she was a school administrator.

But over the past decade and a half, she has been losing her sight, and she’s had to confront some difficult questions.

“You have to begin to think, What can I still do? How am I going to live my life the way I lived it when I had my vision?” she says. “Am I going to lose my ability to participate in different things that are important to me?”

Thanks to the nonprofit Art-Reach in Philadelphia, she has not had to give up her love of the arts in her retirement.

“I have gone to plays, dance performances, and concerts, [and] I even participated in a ceramics workshop,” says Ms. Childs, noting that Art-Reach has made those opportunities possible for her and others who are blind or visually impaired. “They have offered us a chance to keep the arts and cultural experiences in our lives in a very enjoyable way.”

Art-Reach, founded some 32 years ago, works to ensure that arts and culture opportunities are accessible to all. It focuses on access for people with disabilities as well as for individuals for whom the arts are not an option financially. The nonprofit has more than 200 cultural partners and works with another 200-plus human services organizations.

At the helm of Art-Reach is executive director John Orr, who in his tenure since 2015 has dramatically expanded the reach of the organization. He articulates its mission with passion.

“Our intention is to make Philadelphia the most accessible arts city in the country,” he says. “We want the arts sector to improve, [and] we want the disability community to feel more engaged.”

Mr. Orr has held positions at a number of arts and culture organizations, going back to his first visitor services job at the age of 17. From July 2014 to June 2015, he served as president of the Museum Council of Greater Philadelphia.

In an interview at Art-Reach’s offices, just a short walk from many of Philadelphia’s cultural highlights – including the Barnes Foundation and the Philadelphia Museum of Art – Orr describes how the nonprofit’s approach has evolved.

Early on, Art-Reach primarily worked to obtain tickets from cultural organizations that it then distributed to disabled people and others who might not otherwise experience the arts. Its efforts now go far beyond ticket distribution. And it’s taken a more expansive view of various things, such as what an accessibility ramp is.

“[We] moved this idea of ‘we need a ramp’ to think about all sorts of ramps people need,” Orr says. “A person with a cognitive disability needs a much different metaphorical ramp than someone who uses a wheelchair. What kind of ramps, physical or not, are we creating for all people to get access to the arts?”

Smelling the flowers

One popular Art-Reach program brings those who are blind or visually impaired to the Philadelphia Flower Show, providing audio tours and opportunities to touch and smell some of the flowers. A docent provides narration of the various arrangements.

Another Art-Reach project involved a special performance of a cabaret show in Philadelphia at a physically accessible site with live captioning, American Sign Language interpretation, and verbal descriptions for those with visual impairments.

Art-Reach, however, “is not just creating moments of observation,” Orr says. “A butt in a seat in a theater is not nearly as exciting as having your seat be onstage and being able to be immersed in learning how to plan an opera, learning how to perform an opera, learning how to do a dance, learning how to choreograph a dance.”

One recent collaboration brought students from the Overbrook School for the Blind to The School of Pennsylvania Ballet so both groups could prepare for a tap performance.

“It was just unbelievable to watch it all sort of come together in a way that was really thoughtful and just so personal,” Orr says. “It brought the house down.”

Melissa Chasse, school administrator for the Pennsylvania Ballet, choreographed the tap performance and worked with the participants. Although both sets of students were new to tap and it was a daunting prospect to train them in just 10 lessons, she was struck by the outcome.