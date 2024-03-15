Mission to heal: Sparrow doctor heads to Gaza

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing surgeon is joining the legion of other medical professionals heading to Gaza to treat the thousands of people left hurt by months of brutal fighting.



Dr. Hisham Qandeel ended his day Thursday in scrubs and a black fleece. While his daily appointments have kept him busy, part of his mind is on the devastating images coming from the conflict.

“As a physician, I felt that responsibility to pursue channels to see how we can help to release them from their suffering,” said the medical director of cardiothoracic surgery in Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Qandeel is heading to Gaza to provide medical care in the war zone. (WLNS)

Dozens of medical organizations are mobilized to the region to lead support.

Dr. Qandeel has been on the waiting list to be a part of that group since December

With bags packed for his flight this weekend, his sights are set on using his surgical skills to make a difference. With no hesitation.

“Do I have a fear? to be honest, I don’t.”

The surgeon said the urge to help has outweighed the fear.

“I think the motive to be there, to participate, is an honor and a privilege rather than fear. And then, we as believers in god, if we died for such a noble cause, that is a huge privilege and we should not be afraid to putting forward in such a noble cause,” he said.

Getting this far his trip was not an easy feat. Dr. Qandeel had to get his citizenship and passport as a requirement for one of the aid missions. Earlier this week, he did all of that in a day. Hours after taking the oath to become an American citizen, Dr. Qandeel raced to Detroit for an expedited passport appointment.

The struggles have been made easier thanks to the help of colleagues at the hospital. Three large boxes of medical supplies fill his office stuffed by the donations of fellow Sparrow doctors.

“Everyone who knew that I was going there, they stopped me outside asking what can we do to help? ” said Dr. Qandeel. “As catastrophic the situation is, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. That people can come together to say no for injustice and can organize to make an impact to save lives.”

With the holy month of Ramadan in the backdrop, he said a passage in the Quran helps guide him.

that highlights the importance of saving lives and that every soul is sacred

so everyone should do what it takes to save this lives and most importantly stop killing these innocent people

“I mention that is said in the Quran anyone who saves one innocent life is considered as saving humanity. And also, anyone who kills one innocent life is if they killed the entire humanity. That highlights the importance of saving lives and how every soul is sacred. So, everyone should do what it takes to save these lives and most importantly stop killing these innocent people.”

Dr. Qandeel hopes the fighting comes to a ceasefire and that aid routes open up to allow desperately needed help.

In the meantime, he’s prepared for the final hoops.

Dr. Qandeel says aid missions in Gaza not only face the challenges of operating in a warzone, but they must get approval from the World Health Organization and the Israeli government. So he says, he might not get the final green light for his mission until he sets foot in Gaza.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.