Mission control in the Roundhouse: Crafting the laws of space

Jun. 16—What do you call a galaxy that adheres to laws? A legalaxy.

Jokes aside, ever since New Mexico created its Spaceport Authority and partnered with Virgin Galactic on spaceflights from the southern New Mexico facility, many have dubbed the state a significant player in the space industry.

New Mexico really got moving in the space market in 2005 when former Gov. Bill Richardson announced that California-headquartered Virgin Galactic would operate in New Mexico. The company has a decadeslong lease with Spaceport America, a commercial spaceport in southern New Mexico, and been considered the anchor tenant of the spaceport.

Lawmakers authorized the creation of the Spaceport with a bill passed in 2005 that created the New Mexico Spaceport Authority, allowing the state to build a southwest regional spaceport and "encourage and foster development of the state and its cities and counties," according to the legislation.

The Spaceport was active just a year later, its first rocket launch occurring in September 2006. The facility was built with state and taxpayer dollars.

Since spaceflights adhere to the Federal Aviation Administration, New Mexico legislators haven't had to pass many laws related to space in the last 10 years or so.

But they have gotten a few efforts through the Roundhouse in recent years, mainly tweaking operations at Spaceport America and applauding the space developments in New Mexico.

The most recent space law passed in 2021. It removed an automatic repeal of the Spaceflight Informed Consent Act, which revolves around the liability of commercial spaceflight.

The state's Spaceport Authority said New Mexico would be at a disadvantage compared to other states in the spaceflight industry had lawmakers not extended the Act.

"(T)he bill sets New Mexico on a more competitive footing with the other states ... and builds a level of confidence that the entire supply chain of the new commercial spaceflight industry can continue to grow and develop in New Mexico," the Spaceport Authority reported to legislative analysts in 2021.

Other space laws passed in the last decade include a 2018 bill that protects the public disclosure of certain information, like trade secrets, at Spaceport America and a 2016 bill that includes Spaceport America in a list of governmental entities eligible for liquor licenses. A 2019 bill also created a state museum of space history commission.

Lawmakers have also passed a slew of memorials over the past decade recognizing the space industry in New Mexico. Most recently, lawmakers deemed Jan. 31, 2023 "New Mexico Aerospace Day" with House Memorial 16.

The memorial touted New Mexico's space accomplishments, including the spaceflights from Spaceport America, federal testing facilities in the state and research universities around the state. New Mexico was the third state to host human spaceflight, according to the memorial.

"New Mexico is the birthplace of the United States space and missile programs," the memorial reads.

What policies or laws do you want to see written about in Business Outlook? Send an email to mgleason@abqjournal.com.