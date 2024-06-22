'MISSION ACCOMPLISHED': Ministry venture to disband after 25 years

Jun. 22—LIGONIER — After 25 years of raising money for missions work, the Ligonier Community Mission Auction/Alliance is disbanding after one final donation.

That donation this year will be to Samaritan's Purse/Operation Christmas Child.

CMA began as a ministry of the Ligonier United Methodist Church in 1999. After five years, it expanded to include other churches and individuals. The 15 additional churches that have participated include: Church of the Nazarene, Comunidad Cristiana Adula, God's House, God of Love (Dios de Amor,) Stone's Hill Community Church, Morning Star Ministries, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Ligonier Presbyterian Church, Trinity Assembly of God, Zion Comunidad Cristiana, El Shaddai Church of Christ, Temple Betel, Ligonier Evangelical Church, Ligonier Church of Christ, and Strong Tower Worship Center.

CMA's original mission statement was: "To provide the opportunity for churches and Christians to work together in harmony for the furthering of God's Kingdom locally, nationally and world-wide through a Community Mission Auction."

A statement from the group reads, "Mission accomplished."

In its quarter of a century of operation, CMA has raised and distributed $342,700.64 to support Christian mission projects.

Those projects include:

—26 local mission projects (37% of the total amount raised). The top recipients were West Noble Food Pantry and Noble House, with over $31,000 each, and Common Grace with over $15,000.

—41 international mission projects (38%).

The top three countries affected were Nicaragua, Zimbabwe and Mexico. The Heifer Project received the most funding for a multi-national project, with over $18,000.

—At least 20 missionaries have received funding, amounting to 18% of the funds raised.

—Additionally, donations have been made to six Indiana state mission projects (4%) and six national projects (3%.)

A statement from the group reads, "This mission effort was a unique venture for our faith community. God was with us always, leading and guiding in miraculous ways. Lasting friendships grew between participating churches — a rich reward! Memories of 'Holy Ground' experiences will never fade. God has truly blessed us.

"CMA wishes to extend thanks to long-time auctioneers Charlie Tapp, Jim Zimmerman and Elvie Fry and to the Community Foundation of Noble County for allowing the use of their pole barn and U.S. 33 facilities as well as supplying grant money for needed equipment. CMA also appreciates the special financial support given by Merrill Frick, Susan Yoder, Jeanna Hagen and Mr. And Mrs. Wayne Hasselman.

"Thank you to each individual who helped make the impossible become possible. Thanks be to God!"