Missing woman victim of murder, police say in announcing charges against 2 men

Chelsea Davidenas, 29, is missing and believed to have been killed. Two men, including Steven Zwick, pictured, are charged with first-degree murder. (Calgary Police Service - image credit)

Two Calgary men have been charged with murdering a woman who was "targeted because of her history as a sex worker," police say.

Investigators believe Chelsea Davidenas, 29, was killed hours after she was last seen on Feb. 17.

The case was initially investigated as a missing person file after the woman's family reported her disappearance to police.

Although her body has not been found, police believe Davidenas was lured to a home in the northeast community of Pineridge and killed inside the home.

"Sadly, based on the totality of the evidence collected, investigators believe that foul play was involved, and that Chelsea was the victim of a homicide," the Calgary Police Service said in a written release.

Body believed to be near Chestermere

A "significant amount of physical and digital evidence" led officers to make two arrests.

Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, each face a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say both men were known to the victim.

Investigators believe Davidenas's body was removed from the home three days after she was killed and transported in a stolen, dark blue, low-profile, 2001 Honda Civic with white rims.

Police believe the victim was taken to a "rural, lightly treed area southeast of Chestermere."

Police 'will not rest' until body found

Zwick and Rushton are due in court Thursday.

On March 6, CPS posted an appeal on its social media accounts, asking for the public's help in finding Zwick, who was wanted at the time on weapons, drugs and failure to comply charges.

Calgary police posted this 'wanted' poster asking the public for help finding Steven Zwick, who was wanted for drug, weapons and fail to comply charges. Zwick is now charged with murder.

Calgary police posted this 'wanted' poster asking the public for help finding Steven Zwick, who was wanted for drug, weapons and fail to comply charges. Zwick is now charged with murder. (Calgary Police Service/Facebook)

The victim's stepfather reposted that CPS appeal to his personal Facebook account, saying Zwick "may have information as to the whereabouts of Chelsea."

Investigators don't believe this case is connected to any other missing person cases in Calgary.

Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn of the CPS homicide unit says investigators have been working "tirelessly" over the past month to locate Davidenas.

"Tragically, this is not the update that we'd hope to make," said Rahn.

"We are committed to finding answers for Chelsea's family and will not rest until her remains have been located."