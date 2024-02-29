Missing woman reunites with family after state police rescue

A woman missing since 2017 is back with her family following a tip to Michigan State police.

The recovery effort began with a woman calling state police Monday to report that her stepdaughter, missing since 2017, had contacted her and was being held against her will in an Inkster motel.

Police began investigating and found that the victim was being held at Evergreen Motel in Inkster. Detectives and Metro South Post troopers then went to the motel, where they heard a girl screaming and crying in a motel room, made forcible entry, and recovered the victim.

"Great work by TAG detectives following this tip and rescuing this woman and getting her back with her family," said Lt. Mike Shaw.

During the operation, police identified a suspect, conducted a search warrant, and seized drugs, cell phones, and a firearm.

SECOND DISTRICT ACTIVITY: On 02/26, Second District SIS detectives received a tip about a missing person. The caller said that her stepdaughter, who had been missing since 2017, contacted her and was currently being held against her will at a motel in Inkster MI. 1/ pic.twitter.com/kWLXKFZrgu — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 29, 2024

Authorities took the victim to Beaumont Dearborn Hospital for a medical evaluation and interview by detectives. The victim then reunited with her family and officials provided her with recovery resources.

Police have not identified the victim by name or age.

An investigation into the matter remains ongoing to determine whether human trafficking was involved.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Missing woman reunites with family following police rescue