Missing woman in Lebanon County

TechCrunch

To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Claire Leibowicz is the head of the AI and media integrity program at the Partnership on AI (PAI), the industry group backed by Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft and others committed to the "responsible" deployment of AI tech. Leibowicz -- who holds a BA in psychology and computer science from Harvard and a master’s degree from Oxford -- has advised companies, governments and nonprofit organizations on AI governance, generative media and digital information.