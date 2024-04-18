Missing woman found dead near New York trail, cops say. She was a ‘human rainbow’

The search for a 40-year-old missing woman ended after her body was found off a New York trail more than a month after she disappeared in Massachusetts, troopers said.

Fae Morgana Barbone’s body was discovered April 15 off the Taconic Crest Trail in Petersburgh, the New York State Police told McClatchy News.

Barbone was last seen March 7 in Williamstown, Massachusetts, the Massachusetts State Police said.

Her vehicle was found nearly two weeks later parked at the end of a road in a rural hiking area in Massachusetts, near the New York border, the Williamstown Police Department said.

Rescuers searched for Barbone in the area using a drone and police dogs but couldn’t find her, police said.

A forest ranger then found her remains in New York, troopers said.

Barbone was described by a loved one as being “like a human rainbow.”

“I am so blessed that our souls met and now that hers is free all of her beautiful colors can shine on us forever and her light can never be dimmed,” Sarah Devine wrote on Facebook.

“Fae was loved by many, and will be greatly missed,” Athena Lawson-Barbone shared on Facebook.

Barbone’s cause of death has yet to be determined. The Abington Police Department in Massachusetts will take over the investigation, the New York State Police said.

Missing fisherman’s body found days later in North Carolina creek. ‘Unbearable’

Body found in estuary identified as woman killed by son-in-law, California cops say

Missing 12-year-old found dead after 4 years, NY cops say. Homicide investigation begins