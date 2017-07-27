Missing woman's bottled scent leads sniffer dog to her location in minutes

A missing Florida woman was found by a sniffer dog primed with a bottle of her own scent - Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Police in Florida have tracked down a missing woman with dementia by using a sniffer dog to follow her scent, which had been bottled and preserved years earlier.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office said the elderly woman, who has not been identified, had used a specialist “scent preservation kit” in 2015.

Its inventor said it was the first time his innovative system had been used successfully.

The kit comprises a piece of sterilised gauze which is rubbed on a person’s underarm before being sealed inside a jar.

Paul Coley, who came up with the idea after a career as a dog handler in the FBI, claims it can then hold someone’s characteristic odour for up to 10 years if stored under the right conditions. The sealed jar means it is less likely to be contaminated with other scents than a recently worn piece of clothing or a pillow case, for example.

The kit was used after police were alerted to the woman’s disappearance on Tuesday evening.

Mr Coley, of Florida-based Scent Evidence K9, said: “They had used all the traditional methods to look for that individual. To begin with they used a helicopter with a heat seeking camera, they used patrol dogs which are trained differently to our dogs, they used people on foot.

“None of that was successful.

“They brought the kit out and presented it to the team we had trained there and five minutes later they had her.”

Chloe, one of the dogs trained by Scent Evidence K9 to track humans by scent

The dog, named Ally, was rewarded with an ice cream cone.

Mr Coley said it was the first time a kit had been successfully used after years of development and testing.

He invented the system after realising how difficult it was to find an uncontaminated scent of a missing person.

“It can be used for any person. I worked a case back in 2013 when a college student went missing and getting a good clean scent article from a frat house… you can imagine how difficult that was,” he said.

However, he said his main market was among families concerned about vulnerable loved ones – whether young or old – and to people who disappeared off the beaten track pursuing adventure sports.

Thousands of the kits are in use, including some in Europe and the UK.

“It’s an inexpensive product that lasts for years,” he said. “The term that’s been coined over here is ‘insurance in a jar’.”

His company also works with law enforcement departments around the country which then offer the kits to vulnerable people free of charge.

Despite advances in tracking technology, the nose of a dog remains one of the most reliable detection devices.

Emergency services and armed forces around the world rely on sniffer dogs for finding drugs, explosives, dead bodies and missing people.

Dogs’ noses can contain as many as 300 million olfactory receptors compared with about six million for a human.

One of the newest applications is to use dogs to sniff out cancer in earlier stages than conventional tests can detect.