Missing woman with Alzheimer's found by K-9 team

Apr. 29—SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office successfully found a missing person and brought her home to her family.

Officials said after a team tracked the woman for several miles they found her Friday "in a thick swamp just before dark that evening."

Paramedics from Cedar Emergency Medical Services evaluated her, and found no injuries.

The call first came in on Friday after family members grew concerned when the woman didn't return to her home on Gala Road in Centerville Township after she left for a walk at 10 a.m. that day, according to a release.

Her family searched the neighboring area for her, to no avail, the statement reads.

At that point, the sheriff's office K-9 Team of Deputy Jordan Strope and K-9 partner Keno were sent out to look for her.

"Without everyone's help, this incident could have been much worse, but turned out to be the best outcome we could have hoped for," the statement reads. "Our K9's at the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office are a crucial tool in helping with these types of incidents."