Missing Weld County mom’s loved ones seek help to hire private investigator

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The family and friends of a missing Weld County mother of four are at their wit’s ends. Kaysey Yoder has been gone for three months without a trace.

Now her loved ones have started fundraising to help with the search. They are trying to stay positive as they explore new avenues for answers.

“I will never give up until I find my best friend,” Anna Green said. ” I will never give up.”

Jan. 14 was the last time Yoder was seen leaving her home on Appy Road in Eaton. Her loved ones refuse to give up hope on bringing her home.

“The more days that pass, the more you start to get that feeling that something bad happened, and that has been really hard to deal with,” Green said.

Kaysey Yoder

In an effort to find answers, they are trying a new approach.

“We have reached out to a few private investigators,” Green said. “They do ask for a retainer fee to even get started. So we have started up a GoFundMe to try to get enough money to get the retainer fee so we can get some more help in this.”

Green said she worries because the day before Yoder’s disappearance, she had a mental health crisis.

“She told me the day before, she had gone and walked across the street to one of those concrete irrigation inlets and she laid down in it. She said she was going to lay there and wait for herself to freeze to death,” Green said.

Green said Yoder’s husband followed her footprints in the snow to find her. She said Yoder kept saying that he rescued her.

“Constant wondering, and that constant fear of what happened have been going through my mind,” Green said.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office has followed up on a few leads they received, but there’s not much more to go on.

“What I have heard from police is they have other cases that they need to work on and they have followed all the leads they gotten, but the leads have slowed down recently. The other thing too with Kaysey being an adult and the fact that she did leave, I guess they say willingly, they’re not able to do anything like warrants for her or anything for her phone records. We’re just kind of in limbo right now,” Green said. “Maybe a private investigator can think of things or come up with things that maybe police haven’t thought of or just be able to make progress.”

She said time is of the essence to find the 35-year-old mother of four.

“They miss her so much,” Green said. “Her son Payton, he’s 16 years old. He has microcephaly. You can tell he misses his mom so much. On April 11, it was Kaysey’s birthday, and her and her son Haven actually have the same birthday. It was so sad for him to be blowing out those candles without her.”

She has hope that new avenues can bring new information.

“I believe that if we can get somebody that is a professional investigator involved, they would be able to come up with some answers,” she said. “She’s such an important part in my life, and I will do whatever I can to try to bring her home.”

Private investigators help find missing people

FOX31 wanted to find out if private investigators have success in finding missing people and spoke to Ryan Zahn with Metro Private Investigators, a Denver-based company.

He said private investigators can succeed in locating missing people. In fact, he said he helped one of his clients find their loved one on Friday afternoon.

He said although it varies on a case-by-case basis and can be hit or miss, professionals can typically focus on one case at a time and form connections. He said it takes time.

Meanwhile, Green said she is thankful for the community’s support and everyone who has helped in the efforts to bring Yoder home.

“If you can even just share the GoFundMe or if you are able to donate, we are so grateful. But just getting that out there to hopefully get as much help as possible, my best friend Kaysey really does deserve it,” Green said.

Anyone who has seen Kaysey Yoder or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or text/call the anonymous tip line at 720-712-8635.

She is 35 years old and has hazel eyes. Her hair color is platinum blonde. She weighs about 110 pounds and is 5-foot-9.

