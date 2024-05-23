Missing UC Davis student last seen in San Francisco

Diane Shoyeon Min, 18, went missing after taking an Amtrak from UC Davis to San Francisco, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO - A missing UC Davis student was last seen in San Francisco, according to police.

Diane Shoyeon Min, 18, is a first-year computer engineering student at the university. She was first reported missing late Monday evening, the university said.

According to campus police, Min took an Amtrak from Davis to San Francisco on Friday. She was last seen on Mission Street.

Police said the young woman appeared to be in distress when she was last seen. Authorities have not said if they believe foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Social media has been flooded with posts trying to spread awareness about Min's disappearance.

"My friends and I have really tried to get the word out, sharing everything that we can on social media," said a UC Davis student.

Police said Min was last seen wearing a dark top, dark pants, and black shoes.

She is 5'4" with black hair and brown eyes.