Missing Twinsburg teen who did not go home from school Wednesday found safe in Chicago

A Twinsburg teen who has been missing for nearly a week was located unharmed Tuesday.

On Feb. 28, R.B. Chamberlin Middle School student Maria Maaz-Ba was reported missing. She was at school but did not get on the school bus home that day.

The Summit County Sheirff's Office launched an investigation along with the Twinsburg Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security.

She was found safe in Chicago, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said, adding that more details will be available soon.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Missing Twinsburg teen found safe in Chicago