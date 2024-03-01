Missing Twinsburg student may be in Chicago, Summit County Sheriff's Office says

A Twinsburg student who did not return home after school Wednesday may have traveled to Chicago, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

In a Friday release, the agency said 15-year-old Maria Maaz-Ba did not get on the school bus after class at R.B. Chamberlin Middle School Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Twinsburg police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security, opened an investigation and found that Maria may have traveled to Chicago.

Investigators are working to locate her, the release said.

In an email to parents Wednesday night, Twinsburg Superintendent Kathi Powers said Maria, an eighth grader, was seen on school cameras leaving with classmates, but she didn't board a school bus.

Powers asked the public to share any information they may have on Maria's whereabouts.

In the email, Powers described Maria, who is Hispanic, as 4-feet-10 and 95 pounds with long, dark brown/black hair.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said she was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans. The agency also noted that she speaks Spanish and very little English and also may be using the name Olivia Tiul Xi.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-643-8639.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Missing Twinsburg student Maria Maaz-Ba may be in Chicago