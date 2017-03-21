Missing Tennessee Teen Hinted Of Looming Trouble

Fifteen-year-old Elizabeth Thomas is believed to have been kidnapped by one of her high school teachers.

A Tennessee teen, who has been missing for more than a week, had an inkling something bad was going to happen when she left the house last Monday, further complicating a case that has yet to produce credible leads. Elizabeth Thomas, 15, said she was leaving the house March 13, but that if she wasn’t home by 6 p.m., someone should call the police, her brother told HLN news.

“She didn’t think she was going to be gone that long, I guess, because she did expect to be home by dinner that night,” James Thomas told HLN Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said they believed Elizabeth Thomas was kidnapped by Tad Cummins, a 50-year-old teacher at her school in Maury County. Cummins was fired from his job at Culleoka Unit School after a student reported seeing him kiss Thomas in a classroom.

Cummins was spotted on surveillance footage at a gas station, after which he picked up Thomas at a local restaurant, police said.

An amber alert was issued for Thomas the same day she disappeared, and police have been actively searching for the teenager ever since.

“Our efforts to locate her – and the man believed to have kidnapped her – remain active and ongoing, but to this point have produced no credible sightings or actionable information about their whereabouts,” TBI said in a statement Monday. “The individuals could be anywhere, and the TBI continues to urge national vigilance in the ongoing effort to locate the missing girl and apprehend her alleged abductor.”

“Tad, this is not you. This is not who you are. We can help you get through this...your family wants their poppy back. Please do the right thing, turn yourself into police and bring yourself home,” Cummins wife, Jill, pleaded Friday. “I had no idea my husband was involved with anything that could have led to this. Please do the right thing and turn yourself into the police and bring Beth home.”

The TBI said they believe Cummins, who is armed with two handguns, likely took Thomas and fled to Decatur, Alabama, and might be hiding somewhere extremely remote or completely hidden.

The organization has received more than 450 leads. They have urged the public to be on the lookout for a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license tag 976-ZPT. Any information should be reported to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

