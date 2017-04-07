Missing Tennessee Teen's Father Files Petition Seeking Witness Testimony

Anthony Thomas, the father of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, filed a petition requesting a judge to allow him to question potential witnesses over the teen's disappearance.

The father of missing Tennessee teen Elizabeth Thomas — suspected of being kidnapped by her teacher Tad Cummins — filed a petition Thursday seeking permission to question potential witnesses. Law enforcement officials in Tennessee issued a statewide Amber Alert for Elizabeth after she went missing March 13.

Elizabeth’s father Anthony Thomas said in the petition that he believed at least two witnesses — both minors — from the 15-year-old’s school have information that may help authorities find his daughter. He wants to question them in a bid to prove Elizabeth was coerced, groomed and intimidated by 50-year-old Cummins, according to the petition — first reported by local news outlet WKRN.com.

In the petition, Thomas detailed the events leading up to Elizabeth’s disappearance. He said that Cummins picked up the teen for a meal and allegedly threatened her that there would be consequences at school if she did not go out with him.

The girl is reported to have informed her siblings and friends that she was frightened of Cummins who allegedly visited her workplace. In the petition, the father also said Elizabeth would avoid him at work by hiding and asking her colleagues to lie about her being there.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation listed Cummins under the state’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” for the suspected abduction and issued a warrant against him for kidnapping and having sexual contact with the teen. Maury County’s Culleoka Unit School — where Elizabeth is a student — fired Cummins from his job as a health science teacher following the alleged kidnapping.

According to reports, school documents dated Jan. 23 showed a student saw Cummins and Elizabeth kissing. In the court filing, Thomas said he believed Cummins made Elizabeth feel guilty by saying his career was ruined over the kissing incident. The guilt may have compelled Elizabeth to leave with him, Thomas’ petition stated.

Last month, Cummins' wife Jill filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” and alleged he was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct.”

