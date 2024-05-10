Missing teen seen in Kansas City’s Midtown area. Police ask for help finding 14 year old

Police are asking for help finding a missing teenager last seen in Kansas City’s Midtown area and is now considered endangered, a police spokeswoman said late Thursday.

The family of 14-year-old Khloe Koehne reported the teen missing after the youth walked away from the 8900 block of Booth Avenue about 7 p.m. Thursday, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez with the Kansas City Police Department.

The teen was later seen with several unknown persons near 39th Street and Broadway. Gonzalez said Khloe’s family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Khloe is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that is dyed dark red. She was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless top, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.