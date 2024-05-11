Missing teen last seen near York County Chick-fil-A, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager on Friday in York County.

Southern Regional Police posted on Facebook, Jerusalem Mesos, 18, was last seen walking away from the Chick-fil-A in Shrewsbury at about 8 p.m. She was reportedly wearing black pants and a gray jacket.

Police say that Mesos is not from the area.

Anyone with information or may have seen Mesos is asked to contact police at 717-235-3944 or call 911.

