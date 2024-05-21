Missing teen boy last seen on West Side

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help in the search for a teen boy who officers say has been missing for two weeks.

According to Chicago police, 15-year-old Deanthony Veitch has been missing since Tuesday, May 7.

Officers say the missing teen was last seen in the 3600 block of West Filmore Street, in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Veitch, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs around 199 pounds, has brown hair and grey eyes, police say.

A photo provided by CPD shows Veitch with some light facial hair, however, it is unclear if he had any at the time of his disappearance.

Police were not able to provide a description of what Veitch was last seen wearing.

Officers provided details about the teen’s disappearance in a news release on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Deanthony Veitch is asked to contact CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

